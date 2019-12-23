Roger Pion denies nine criminal charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Roger A. Pion, 41, of Newport denied making death threats to members of his family and domestic assault during a hearing in Orleans Superior Court on December 19.

He pled innocent to nine counts of criminal threatening and three of domestic assault. In August 2012, Mr. Pion drove a huge tractor over cruisers parked behind the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department’s headquarters in Derby, crushing seven of them. Charges against him were dismissed when psychiatrists found he was not responsible for his actions at the time, due to insanity.

