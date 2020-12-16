Reward offered for info about who shot family pet

by Tena Starr

CRAFTSBURY – The reward for information about the person who shot a longtime family pet, apparently mistaking it for a coyote, was at more than $1,500 Saturday and still climbing.

Alison Mcknight let Cassady, her 11-year-old Alaskan husky, out to play Friday morning. She’d had the dog since it was a pup.

“She was running around, doing whatever she does,” said Ms. Mcknight’s partner, Steve Perkins. “Somebody drove by and shot her from the road.”

