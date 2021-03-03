Record turnout at Eli Goss Fishing Tourney

Within the first three hours of registration, the eleventh annual Eli Goss Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament saw as many people sign up to compete as had registered in all past tournaments combined. At the close of registration there were 176 men, women, and children in the competition, including more youth than ever before.

Optimal weather conditions for ice fishing — plenty of sun and low wind — allowed for everyone to fully enjoy the event. Side-by-sides, four-wheelers, and snowmobiles criss-crossed the lake all day, and ice augers ran all night.

“Several residents commented that they had not seen so much activity on Seymour Lake in a long time,” said Stephanie Goss, one of the tournament coordinators.

The outdoors awards ceremony on Seymour Lake included free hot lunch, a silent auction, prize raffle, and a 50/50 raffle. Giving out free food is a highlight for event coordinators. Eighty breakfast sandwiches, pizzas, and hot soups were handed out both days.

Young and old, people ages three to 63, participated in family tournaments games which included the two-person sled pull and six heats of the Tip Up Run. Lots of laughs and good times were had by all.

Tournament hooded sweatshirt sales contribute a large amount to the scholarship fund, and in spite of an unfortunate printing delay, organizers were able to sell all Eli hoodies within two days following the event.

This year’s tournament raised just over $16,000 for the Eli Fund. For yet another year, organizers were able to increase the scholarship amount and secure necessary start-up costs for next year’s event.

Organizers say they were not sure what to expect as they planned this year’s event because of the challenges everyone is facing at this time. But the community showed up in a big way, and participation, sponsorship, and generous donations allow volunteers to continue Eli’s legacy of kindness yet another year! — from Stephanie Goss.

Tournament results:

Seymour Lake, adult category: first place, Adam Pothier, 4 pounds 7 ounce 23-inch salmon; second place, Landon Morin, 3 pounds 11 ounce, 21 inch salmon; third place, Dave Revioir, 3-pound, 10-ounce, 22-inch laker.

Seymour Lake, youth category: first place, Parish Wiekel, 4-pound, 12-ounce, 25-inch laker; second place, Emma Pothier, 2-pound, 12-ounce, 21.5-inch laker; third place, Berkley Etheze, 2-pound, 6-ounce, 21-inch laker.

Lake Memphremagog, adult category: first place, Chris Vinal, 11-pound, 12-ounce, 32-inch laker; second place, Grayden McCormick, 8-pound, 11-ounce, 28-1/4-inch laker; third place, Cris Buckles, 8-pound, 7-ounce, 29-1/4-inch laker.

Lake Memphremagog, youth category: first place, Blaine Vinal, 8-pound, 3-ounce, 30-inch laker; second place, Emmet Stafford, 6-pound, 10-ounce, 27-inch laker; third place, Noah Shover, 6-pound, 26-1/2-inch laker.

Pike: first place, Nakai Cusson, 20-pound, 42-3/4 inches; second place, Darrel Bupry, 15 pounds, 3 ounces, 40-1/2 inches.