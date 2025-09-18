Rangers fall to Raiders

by Matthew Wilson

The Lake Region Union High School Rangers started out well when they hosted the Stowe High School Raiders Saturday, but their guest’s staunch defense and hardy offense took the day.

Ranger Keagen Tartaglio scored within the first five minutes of the match, causing the Raiders to tighten their defense. That was especially true for Stowe goaltender Caku Brown. He simply refused to let anything by him afterward, diving head first, jumping high for a catch, and perfectly predicting where the ball would go. On the return, Brown would usually cannon the ball back to the midfield with a single kick. A few times he slyly faked out Lake Region by rolling the ball to a nearby Raider ready to take the ball downfield on the ground.

Bouts over possession of the ball had it ricocheting pinball-style from corner to corner of the pitch. The frantic fight to strip the ball …

