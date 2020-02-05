Quiros trial to stay in Vermont

by Joseph Gresser

Ariel Quiros, Bill Stenger, and William Kelley will face trial in Vermont. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford denied the three men’s motion to move the proceedings out of state in a 25-page opinion issued on January 28.

Judge Crawford also rejected arguments calling for the office of U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan to be barred from participating in the case and the potential recusal of judges Crawford and Christine Reiss.

All of the defense motions were first made by lawyers representing Mr. Quiros and joined by Mr. Stenger and Mr. Kelley.

