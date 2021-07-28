Quick switch on sewer pump could save Glover money

by Emmett Avery

GLOVER — Thursday’s meeting of the Glover Select Board meeting was a rapid affair. The town’s sewage system, farmers market, and broadband effort took up much of the half hour the meeting lasted.

Select Board Chair David Simmons said there was recently a problem with the town’s sewer pump station in West Glover. He said things got straightened out but that every time someone must work on the issue it costs the town $600 for a permit.

To deal with the ongoing expense, Mr. Simmons said he thinks it would be a good idea to install a “quick switch” for $1,125 that would help the town avoid permitting costs in the future.

