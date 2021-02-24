Protestors support UPS store owner

by Tena Starr

NEWPORT — The mask policy at the UPS store here has triggered a lawsuit from the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. It was filed a day after UPS severed its relationship with franchise owner Andre “Mark” Desautels.

Store employees did not wear masks and a sign posted on the store’s front door said: “Please feel free to wear your mask into the store. We choose not to wear a mask and if you’re uncomfortable with this, we ask that you do not come in to ensure your comfort. If you decide to come in do not ask us to put a mask on. Thank you for your understanding.”

