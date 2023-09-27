Possession of brass knuckles worth 80 days in jail

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A man originally charged with aggravated first-degree domestic assault with a weapon, settled his case by pleading guilty to possession of brass knuckles and reckless endangerment as well as several lesser offenses.

Judge Justin Jiron sentenced Denzel Davis, 30, of Newport to spend 80 days of an otherwise suspended two-to-six-year prison term behind bars.

Mr. Davis pled guilty to the felony brass knuckles charge along with reckless endangerment, along with a charge of resisting arrest and three charges of violating conditions of release.

The state dismissed five charges of violating conditions of release and one of resisting arrest as part of a plea agreement….

