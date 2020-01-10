Police remove disruptive protesters at Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020) — The Capitol Police Department and Vermont State Police issue the following statement on the removal of disruptive protesters from the House Chamber at the Vermont Statehouse on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020:

Shortly after Vermont Gov. Phil Scott began his State of the State Address, a group of protesters interrupted the speech by chanting. They continued to demonstrate uninterrupted for several minutes before being asked to stop. Eventually, Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman requested that the Sergeant at Arms clear the disruptive demonstrators from the House Chamber.

Law enforcement members from the Capitol Police Department, assisted by the Vermont State Police and county sheriff departments, removed 16 protesters from the chamber without incident. One person was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The remaining individuals were released on verbal no-trespass orders.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei will be available to take questions near the bust of President Lincoln on the ground floor of the Statehouse at 3:20 p.m. He also can be reached by email at [email protected]

