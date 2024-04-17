Police kick in door, arrest abuse suspect

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Newport police said they had to kick in the door of West Main Street home to arrest a man later charged with domestic assault. According to the affidavit from Newport City Police Patrolman Nicholas Keithan, a woman called around 9:36 p.m. on April 8 and said she had been assaulted by Dana Malshuk, 55, of Newport.

The affidavit says the woman told police she was bleeding and waiting for them in her car. Patrolmen Keithan and Jonathan Morin went to West Main Street. In his affidavit Patrolman Morin said he arrived first and found the woman in her car.

He said that when the woman got out of the car he could see she was bleeding from her nose and had many brown stains on the front of her clothing. Patrolman Morin’s affidavit says the woman was shaking, crying, and having trouble walking.

Patrolman Morin said he asked the woman where she was bleeding from, and she replied, “all over.”…

