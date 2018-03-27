Plans for Willoughby’s South End move forward

copyright the Chronicle March 28, 2018

WESTMORE — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) is moving ahead with plans for trails, parking, and an observation platform at the south end of Lake Willoughby.

After over a year of public meetings, it looks like the plan is pretty much the one presented to the public in July 2017 — scaled down from plans presented the previous winter, but not as minimal as the group calling itself Protect Willoughby had hoped.

