Pete’s Mountain is a secret, but an open one

Reporter’s notebook — learning the ropes

by Leanne Harple

ORLEANS COUNTY — As a writer, I am constantly on the lookout for interesting stories of people and places in the Northeast Kingdom. A couple of weeks ago, I was asking around to some friends and family about what I might cover next, when someone suggested that I write about the famous rope tow at Pete’s Mountain. As a lifelong resident, I know about a lot of special places, and often, the ones that I don’t know about I’ve at least heard of. For quite a few years now, I’d been hearing whisperings about Pete and Sandy’s rope tow, but I’d never actually been.

Supposedly it existed on some back road deep in the Kingdom, and in order to find it, you had to have an in. I didn’t officially have my own in, though I knew of some people who were regulars.

“Why not?”I thought.

I like to ski. It seemed like a story worth pursuing. It turned out, I was finally about to experience one of the Northeast Kingdom’s best-kept secrets.

