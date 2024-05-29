Pete Cocoros’ fiftieth “Tap” in Barton’s Memorial Day

by Kenzie Strange

BARTON — The big waves and whitecaps that rippled Crystal Lake formed a background for Barton’s Memorial Day remembrance Monday. American Legion Post #76 hosted the event, which drew about 30 people.

Commander Casey Thompkins directed the proceedings via microphone, and Department Auxiliary Chaplain Heather Morris read a prayer about remembering and cherishing the courage and sacrifice of veterans.

Anne Marie MacEachern, president of American Legion Post #76 Auxiliary, said, “the courage of veterans lights our paths toward a better future,” “that freedom isn’t free,” and “bless all those who have fallen in combat so we can be free.”

Korean War veteran Pete Cocoros was the ceremony’s last speaker. …

