Për’s inland seafood empire

by Leanne Harple

WALDEN — Down a country road in Walden, just over the line from Greensboro Bend, through fields of farmland and up a green hill, miles from the nearest coastline, lies Vermont’s first seafood processing facility. The smell of the docks hits visitors in the face as soon as they step from their vehicles, but it is easy to get used to this aroma quickly. The proprietor of this establishment is Për Courtney (pronounced “pear” like the fruit and Norwegian for Peter, after his father, he said), a former president of the Vermont Furniture Maker’s Guild, and a semi-retired custom guitar builder and fine woodworker who is thriving in a new career chapter.

Mr. Courtney began Për’s Smoked of Vermont about 13 years ago, when an injury to his hand forced him to mostly give up the intricate work repairing and rebuilding guitars…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)