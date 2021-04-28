Pandemic alters musician’s career

by Leanne Harple

CHARLESTON — Jacob Green, a folk and blues musician, has made the most of the pandemic.

Prior to COVID, Mr. Green made a living as a touring musician. For almost two decades, he traveled throughout the country playing both as a solo artist and in various bands. On average, he said in a recent interview, he was playing three shows a week, and sometimes double that in the summer.

Then, COVID hit.

