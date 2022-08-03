Pair deny Jimmy Kwik robbery

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A Newport woman and a North Troy man pled innocent to charges related to the robbery of the Jimmy Kwik store here.

Eric Lee Shatrau, 48, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court Thursday and entered innocent pleas to felony charges of aiding in the commission of a felony, in his case embezzlement of more than $100 and grand larceny. He also denied a charge of giving false information to implicate another, a misdemeanor.

Angela Birk, 40, pled innocent to embezzlement and aiding in the commission of a felony, in her case grand larceny, both felonies, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Newport City Police Patrolman James LeClair’s affidavit in the case says around 5:45 p.m. on September 19, 2021, a dispatcher told him a call had come in reporting a robbery at Jimmy Kwik.

