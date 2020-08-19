Ovitt pleads guilty to embezzling from Jay Peak

by Joseph Gresser

BURLINGTON — An Enosburg Falls woman who admitted embezzling more than $125,000 from Jay Peak Resort, will remain free on conditions until she is sentenced on December 18.

Sara L. Ovitt, who worked for the resort from 2014 to May 2019, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington via video conferencing software Friday and pled guilty to a single charge of wire fraud.

