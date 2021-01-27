Over 40 percent sign up for shots on day one

by Joseph Gresser

Despite some initial problems, state officials say that, on the first sign-up day, over 40 percent of those eligible for COVID vaccinations made appointments to get their shots. A press release from the Vermont Department of Health issued Monday afternoon said around 21,000 people had made appointments for the shots.

Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith has said there are around 49,000 Vermonters aged 75 or older, the first group eligible to be vaccinated under the state immunization program.

They are the ones selected to get the earliest doses because they are most likely to die from COVID, Secretary Smith said.

Once all of the oldest state residents who wish to get the vaccine have had the opportunity to do so, people older than 70 will be able to register, followed by people over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Secretary Smith announced the web address — healthvermont.gov/myvaccine — for the first time at Governor Phil Scott’s press briefing on Friday.

