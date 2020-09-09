Orleans looks to find new use for old commission sales barn

by Joseph Gresser

ORLEANS — Orleans Village Administrator John Morley hopes to find a new use for property occupied by what’s left of a former county landmark, the Orleans Commission Sales barn.

Animal husbandry on the site is causing a problem for some of its neighbors, he said Tuesday.

“There’s a pungent strong smell that seems to emanate from that property,” Mr. Morley said.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)