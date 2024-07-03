Old troupers guide the new at Circus Smirkus

by Joseph Gresser

GREENSBORO—The kids are coming home to take over the family business. Well, that’s not exactly the case, but Circus Smirkus is, for the first time, presenting a show directed by a former trouper.

The Imaginarium, the company’s 2024 show, made its debut Saturday afternoon at the farm here where the whole enterprise started 37 years ago. Over that time thousands of youngsters have put on many hundreds of shows on tours throughout New England.

This year two people with long, deep ties to Smirkus took the reins and created a show they said is meant to mark a return to its roots….

