Old cases resolved in Superior Court

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—Keith Sylvester, 33, of Newport will spend between 16 months and seven years behind bars after settling a host of charges in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court.

The guarantee of time to serve came when Mr. Sylvester admitted violating the terms of probation imposed when he was convicted of unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, and burglary in 2020. The underlying sentence imposed by Judge Robert Bent was 16 months to two years.

