Obituaries & Services 5.12.21

Rene O. Tetreault

Rene O. Tetreault, 80, of Newport Center died on May 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born on October 31, 1940, in Newport Center to George Emile Tetreault and Rollande (Boucher) Tetreault.

On September 1, 1962, he married Diane (Pion) Tetreault at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy.

He owned and operated Tetreault Lumber — which still operates today — for over 40 years with his son Robert.

He loved his family dearly and he was proud of his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and little great-grandsons, and he would do anything for them.

He became interested in having a sawmill. His wife’s grandfather Bert Powers was a board sawyer for Weyerhaeuser for many years and influenced him to start a sawmill, and later on he became interested in building. He built many barns and houses over the years.

He loved sugaring, but due to illness he could only go and watch his son and grandson boil this year. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed collecting old John Deere tractors.

Rene held memberships with the Order of the Elks #2155 and was a former director for the Country Riders Snowmobile Club. He was so honored when a month ago they named a snowmobile trail (Tetreault Flats) after him and his family. He so enjoyed the friendship of the Friday night gang for the past 20 years. Through all his chemo and radiation over the years he never lost his sense of humor. He would help anyone in need and will truly be missed, but we know he will be watching over us and not suffering anymore and at peace with our lord.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Tetreault; his sons: Robert Tetreault and his wife, Brenda, and Larry Tetreault and his wife, Diane; by his grandchildren: Hayley Tetreault and her fiancé, Ryan St. Onge, Tyler Tetreault and his partner, Kristy Lorimer, Brianne Tetreault, and Cameron Tetreault; and his great-grandsons Emmitt and Tucker Tetreault, all of Newport Center. He is also survived by his sister Theresa Field and her husband, Reginald, of Grantham, New Hampshire; his sisters-in-law Annette Tetreault Royer and her husband, Andy, of Derby and Linda Washburn and her husband, Tony, of Morrisville.

Rene was predeceased by his parents, George and Rollande Tetreault; his brother Norman Tetreault; his sister Maria Frechette and her husband, Max; his in-laws, Rene and Shirley Pion; and his niece Donna Densmore.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 8, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy where a Mass was celebrated. Interment followed in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Research, in care of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Barbara E. Rubin Building, One Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756, or to the Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Steven P. Miner

Steven P. Miner, 62, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, formerly of West Charleston, died suddenly on April 29, 2021.

Steven was born April 16, 1959, to Roy and Judith (Brown) Miner, who predeceased him. He grew up in Connecticut. His family vacationed a lot at Willoughby Lake and eventually decided they liked it so much they wanted to live there and that is when Westmore became his home.

Steven and his partner, Fay, decided to make a new start and moved to Tennessee. Before he moved, Steven was a longtime employee of Blanchard Oil in Orleans. When Steven moved to Tennessee he landed his dream job of working for Bass Pro Shop (Tracker Marine) selling boats. Anyone who knew him is familiar with his love of talking to people and, as you can imagine, he was extremely good at selling those boats.

Steven loved to fish with his friend and co-worker Paul Lafleur and his brother Chris. He loved to golf and go for long walks on old logging roads with family members and all their dogs. He loved his critters Bear and Shadow with all his heart. Steven also enjoyed classic cars and his move to Tennessee opened up a whole new avenue for that passion. Steven and Fay took advantage of all of the classic car shows they could and they walked for miles looking at the cars and talking with the owners. Steven was truly a good man and was loved by many and will be missed by many.

Steven is survived by his partner, Fay Moore, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee; his brothers: Christopher and his wife, Krista, of Newport, Douglas of Turtletown, Tennessee, Gregg of Lyndonville and his ex-wife, Connie Miner, of Holland; as well as many brothers- and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association. A memorial service is planned for June 6 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore.

Glenna Mae (Brown) Griggs

Glenna Mae (Brown) Griggs, 89, of Craftsbury died peacefully at home on May 1, 2021, after a short illness.

She was born on February 20, 1932, in Newport to Charles Olin and Marion Brown.

Glenna was feisty, vivacious, and witty. She was known as Gram by any child she met, related or otherwise. She enjoyed a good party and was known for her love of music. She loved to travel and learn new things.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Gordon Griggs, in October 2010; and by two brothers: Robert and Charles Brown.

She is survived by her three children: Terrance Griggs, Lawrence Griggs, and Colleen Durivage and her husband, Jubal; by 11 grandchildren: Jamie Griggs and his wife, Heather, Amy Hill, Brad Griggs, Erin Durivage (John Bodette) Sarah Griggs, Owen Durivage, Mindy Griggs, D.J. Griggs, Bryant Griggs, Lauren and Lindsey: by 12 great-grandchildren: Amber (Tim), Dan (Jessica), Ethan (Abigail), Matt, Lenny, Aiden, Leo, Jade, Lucian, Abel, Raelyn, and Logan. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Brantley, Rosaley, Austin, and Mila; and many extended family members, nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law; and many, many friends.

Gram would like you all to know that her work here is done. She received an offer she couldn’t refuse. Her retirement plan comes with a reunion with loved ones she has not seen in some time and you are not to worry. She will continue to be the life of the party, dancing, and laughing as she always has. She expects us to celebrate her life and legacy with enthusiasm; she would have!

A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 5, at 11 a.m. at the Wild Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury with the Reverend Kim LaRose officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Vermont Kidney Association, P.O. Box 244, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Scott William Graham

Scott William Graham, 57, crossword puzzle extraordinaire, trivia master, and king of deadpan humor, unexpectedly died on April 30, 2021, in Potomac, Maryland.

Scott was born on May 26, 1963, in Newport, the fourth and youngest child of William and Lorene (Armstrong) Graham. He graduated from North Country Union High School in 1981.

Throughout his life, Scott made friends wherever he went. His charismatic honesty and sense of humor drew people of all walks into his orbit. There was no such thing as a “quick convo” with Scott Graham. He had an amazing gift of gab — an hour could easily slip away in his presence. But what people remember most is how he went above and beyond for the people he loved.

Little known fact: Scott Graham loved a good musical. A well known fact: Scott Graham loved rock music, particularly Aerosmith. He also enjoyed “Saturday Night Live,” “Monty Python,” the Nats, the New York Giants, traveling to the Caribbean, westerns, and reading anything written by Stephen King.

Scott was a man of many trades — he remade and restarted his career several times. For many years, he was an IT associate with Northeast Kingdom Human Services before transitioning into corrections at Northern State Correctional Facility. After moving to Maryland in 2008, Scott led security for Suburban Hospital and Mazza Gallerie. Finally, in recent years, he worked as an associate chief building engineer for CBRE, managing several large properties.

Also, while Scott lived in Newport he was very involved with his community. For over ten years, he served as a volunteer EMT-I with the Newport Ambulance, and he was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion and Masons. No matter what role he took on, he gave 110 percent.

Scott is survived (and sorely missed) by his daughters: Cassandra Graham and her husband, Adrian Barbante, and Jennifer Graham and her husband, Ben Marcano; his step-grandaughter Julie Marcano; his brother Jim Graham and his wife, Lynn, his sister Kerry Graham; his sister-in-law Diane; his nephews: Derek, Corey, Nic, Eric, Tyler, and Connor; his niece Emily; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins, several of whom he called friends (Yvonne, Allison, David, and Rob).

He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Laurie; his brother Doug; and his beloved dog Alex.

There will be a celebration of life at the Prouty Beach Waterfront Pavilion in Newport on June 20. Visitation for condolences will start at 1 p.m. and a short informal service will begin at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Scott’s daughters are asking only for stories, pictures, and fond memories of Scott be sent to [email protected].

Phyllis M. Geraghty

Phyllis M. Geraghty, 97, of Newport joined her husband, Edward, in Heaven when she died on February 9, 2021. She passed peacefully into her eternal life on a sunny winter afternoon, at home with family.

Phyllis was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Anna and Michael Harrigan. One of six children, some of her favorite memories were of days spent with family at their summer home overlooking the lighthouse and beach in Morrisdale, New Brunswick.

After graduating from high school, Phyllis received her diploma as a registered nurse from St. Mary’s Hospital at McGill University in Montreal. She later returned to McGill University’s School for Graduate Nurses for advanced training in surgical nursing and teaching and supervision. Phyllis served her country as a Nursing Officer in the Royal Canadian Navy in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where she met her future husband, surgeon Lieutenant Edward T. Geraghty, M.D., who was the chief medical officer on board the HMCS Haida.

Phyllis and Edward were married in Saint John in 1958 and moved to Vermont in 1961 when Edward was recruited to be the region’s first radiologist at Orleans County Memorial Hospital. Edward expanded the department and was designing the radiology wing of the new North Country Hospital in Newport before his death in 1969 following a brief illness.

Phyllis dedicated herself to raising their four young children, taking great joy in supporting their talents and creating opportunities for their education and growth. After the children had grown, Phyllis returned to nursing, caring for patients and their families until her retirement in 2009.

In her younger years Phyllis enjoyed extensive travel through Europe. She excelled in equestrianism, and in her later years she took up cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, which she enjoyed well into her nineties. She was skilled in the textile arts, notably weaving and needlepoint. As a juried member of Vermont Hand Crafters, her specialty items of hand woven colonial coverlets were custom made and sold across Canada and the United States.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Phyllis was predeceased by two of her brothers and their wives: Judge Andrew G. Harrigan, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Quebec and Paul and Mary Harrigan; her sister and her sister’s husband, Gladys and Donald Lacroix; her brother-in-law Vincent B. Winchester; her son-in-law Glenn B. Bailey II, D.O.; and her nephew Edward V. Winchester.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Sheila (Rick) Imes, Karen Geraghty, Sean (Patricia) Geraghty, and Mark (Lisa) Geraghty and their daughter Alison, Phyllis’ treasured granddaughter. Phyllis is also survived by her sister Marjorie Winchester; her brother Bruce Harrigan and his wife, Mary; and by her extended family of loving nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

In the words of a poet, “there are those whose names may never be known to the world, but whose lives are masterpieces to those who knew them well.”

Phyllis’ life was a masterpiece of love and loyalty, of strength and courage, of dedication and creativity. She will be remembered for her enduring love of family, her strength of character and deep commitment to caring for the sick and vulnerable, and her artistic spirit and talents for creating beautiful things for people to enjoy.

The family is planning a private celebration of Phyllis’ life in Saint John, New Brunswick, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Edward.

Phyllis believed that you should “find happiness in every day and have a little fun along the way.” In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you remember Phyllis with joy by doing exactly that.

Raymond R. Chapdelaine

Raymond R. Chapdelaine, 67, of Stowe died on February 1, 2021, in Morrisville.

He was born on December 12, 1953, in Newport to the late Rene and Marguerite (Martel) Chapdelaine.

Raymond enjoyed traveling on bus tours with Lamoille Valley Bus Tours. His favorite places to travel to were Washington, D.C.; Kentucky; Branson, Missouri; Ogunquit, Maine; and Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut. He also enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles.

He is survived by his children: Ronald Chapdelaine and his wife, Bobbie Jo, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Lisa and Steve Glodgett of Brownington, Stephanie Scott and her husband, Sean, of Morgan, and Shawn Chapdelaine of Lowell, Massachusetts. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Karen.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Norman Chapdelaine.

Funeral services were held on May 7 at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport. Interment followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newport.

Thomas A. Bussell

Thomas A. Bussell, age 63, of Derby Line died peacefully and with dignity on April 30, 2021. His wife, Patricia (Susie) Place, was by his side.

He was born in Paso Robles, California, on February 8, 1958, to Kathleen (Rideout) Bussell and Don W. Bussell.

Through the years Tom held various occupations, which included working with the Orleans Division of Ethan Allen, Winterset Construction, and Gosselin Construction. He also worked for many years at Farrant’s Greenhouse in Newport where his duties included landscaping and Memorial Day plantings. He prided himself for knowing the names and locations of every stone and what was to be planted at each.

He greatly enjoyed working for Jim and Betty McQuillan and with their daughter and his close friend Kathy McQuillan.

At home Tom loved taking care of his plants, mowing the lawn, and tending to the outside shrubs and flowers. He was a quiet man whose many friends will miss him.

Tom and Susie were married on June 4, 2015. They worked hard to build a life together. He is and always will be missed and loved by her.

He is survived by the following: his wife, Patricia (Susie) Place; his mother, Kathy Guyette; his daughters: Elizabeth and Taylor; son Jonah; stepson Logan; as well as his brothers: Doug Hillman, Don Carper and Tim (Cathy) Bussell; and his sister, Susan (Mark) Oster. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alyssa and Jackson.

He was predeceased by his father, Don Bussell; stepfather, Merrill “Bud” Guyette; and his sister Sherry (Guyette) Armstrong.

Two of Tom’s favorite things were his dogs, Maggie and Sadie. He spent many nights watching TV with one on each side of him.

As per his wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Beverly M. Collins Armstrong

Beverly M. Collins Armstrong, 85, of the Harvest Hill Assisted Living Facility in Lebanon, New Hampshire, died peacefully on May 3, 2021.

She married Jack Armstrong of Troy, and of that marriage was born Bonnie Provencha (predeceased) of Derby, Barbara Meier of Barton, Steven Armstrong of White River, Brent Armstrong of Midlothian, Virginia, and Terry Armstrong of White River.

Later in life, she moved to Rhode Island where she met and married Raymond Lessard.

Beverly enjoyed traveling, fishing, casinos, cooking, and painting.

Beverly and Ray traveled to Florida for 20 years to escape New England winters.

Her most enjoyable and happy times were with her children and family.

She leaves behind eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Beverly loved each of her children more than words can say. Her life was full of many ups and downs, but she never stopped living and loving life.

Sherry Ann (Mason) Pion

Sherry Ann (Mason) Pion, 72, of Lowell died peacefully with her husband, Richard, by her side on May 7, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

She was born November 25, 1948, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Durgin) Mason.

Sherry and Richard married on July 27, 1968, in Lowell and had three sons. Being a wife, mother, and grandmother were her proudest achievements and her greatest joys.

She leaves behind three sons and their wives: Paul (Lori), Scott (Tracy), and Francis (Nicole Daigle). Sherry was so proud of her sons and fiercely loved them.

In addition to her sons, her joy carried on to her grandchildren as she reveled in their accomplishments and the creation of their families. Sherry always said she would put her “grandkids up against anybody’s.” She loved to have extended visits in the summer months and stayed active in their lives no matter the distance. She had grandchildren in Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. Carrying on “Gram’s” legacy are Tyler Pion, Amber (Dean) Pasquerella, Thea Pion, Danielle Pion (John Reid), Zachary Pion (Hannah Harwood), Scott Jr. and Leah Pion, Dinah and Dominic Daigle, and Katie, Travis, and Andrew McClure.

Sherry also leaves behind several great-grandchildren who brought her additional joy in her latest years: Tiegen Pion, Sophia, Max, Ryley and Isabelle Reid, newborn Bryce Pasquerella, and Preston and Karly King.

Regardless of distance, Sherry always made every attempt to keep in touch and ensure everyone knew they were loved and missed.

Sherry is also survived by her mother, Dorothy (Durgin) Mason of Albany; and by two sisters and three brothers: Rebecca (Armand) Lemieux of Leesburg, Florida, Virginia (Roy) Anderson of Dexter, Maine, Terry (Emma) Mason of Wasilla, Arkansas, Edmond (Laurie) Mason and Craig (Stephanie) Mason of Albany. Sherry was also godmother to Brian Lemieux of Orleans and Shannon Bowman.

She is also survived by her in-laws of over 50 years: Maurice (Mary) Pion of Lowell, Annette (Fred) Baraw of Newport Center, Armand (Linda) Pion of Newport, Albert (Cindy) Pion, Reginald (Karen) Pion, Norman (Missy) Pion, and Sam (Amy) Pion, all of Lowell.

Sherry was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Mason; and two sisters: Theresa Mason and Connie (Rene) Roberts. She was also predeceased by a sister-in-law, Laurette (Jim) Palin.

Sherry also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends. She will be sadly missed by all those who loved her.

Services and Memorials

Gail Girard

As per her last wish, there will be a Native American memorial service for Gail Girard on Saturday, June 5, at the Holland school, 26 School Road. At 10 a.m. people will gather; the ceremony will start at around 11 a.m.

Norman Graveline

A graveside service for Norman Graveline will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, at St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors.

Keith Breault

A graveside service for Keith Breault will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. at the West Village Cemetery in West Charleston with military honors.

Pauline McCoy

A graveside service for Pauline McCoy will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, at the Irasburg Cemetery with the Reverend Kelly Deslauriers officiating.

Glenn Kenison

Glenn Kenison, age 85, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, died Friday, January 22, 2021. There will be a graveside service with military honors on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Sharon. There will be a gathering at the Sharon Fire House following the service. State guidelines for social gatherings will be followed.