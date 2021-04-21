Obituaries 4.21.21

Alice Rose (Coulombe) Bullis

Alice Rose (Coulombe) Bullis died on April 11, 2021, following a long illness.

She was born October 15, 1939, to Conrad and Bernadette Coulombe (both deceased). On May 4, 1957, she married Francis Barrie Bullis, who predeceased her in 1984.

A daughter, Susan Husband, of Berlin, New Hampshire, and a son, Brien Bullis, of White River Junction survive her.

Two sisters, Theresa and Gertrude, predeceased her; one brother, Paul Coulombe, of Wimauma, Florida, survives her. Alice is also survived by one grandson, Jeremy Husband; and two great-grandsons residing in Florida. She leaves many nieces and nephews.

Alice enjoyed playing cards, visiting friends and family, traveling, and ice skating.

A private service and interment was at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line on April 14.

Winston A. “Joe” Carbonneau

Winston A. “Joe” Carbonneau, 1st sergeant, U.S. Army (retired), age 86, of Nelson Hill Road in Derby, died March 23, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on November 21, 1934, the son of Francis and Beatrice (Carter) Carbonneau.

Winston served 21 years with the United States Army during the Vietnam and Korean war era. While stationed in Germany, he met his wife, Ida, and son Franz. His service with the military brought his family to Fairbanks, Alaska, and Georgia. Upon coming back to his hometown, Joe “Cabby” was a police officer for the city of Newport and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department. While serving his country he was awarded a Purple Heart medal. Joe always had kind words and a smile on his face.

Winston was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion, Elks, Eagles, and Lions organizations. He liked to go fishing, snowmobiling, and bowling, and he liked woodworking, playing harmonica, dancing the polka, shopping, canning, and being the host to many friend and family barbecue gatherings on his deck. He loved to play the role of Santa Claus to so many children. His friend Scott Wheeler from NEK-TV and Vermont’s Northland Journal has done many interviews with him. Winston’s last one will be in the June 2021 issue of the journal.

Winston was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Harry, Bob, and Donald; his sisters Evelina, Cecila, Lorraine, and Helen; and his wife, Ida, and Regina.

He is survived by his brothers Lionel and Leo; his son Franz Carbonneau and his wife, Gina; his grandson Brian Carbonneau and his wife, Shirley, and family; his little doggie named Bobo; and by many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Full military honors will take place at the Derby Cemetery on Nelson Hill Road at the convenience of the family to be announced at a later date.

Ernest “Ernie” P. Cleveland

Ernest “Ernie” P. Cleveland, 87, died of non-COVID conditions on April 18, 2021.

He was born to Everett and Theo Cleveland of Brownington on August 8, 1933. He attended the local Brownington schools, and in his younger years ran a canned milk route. (That’s right — he physically loaded those full, 90-pound, milk cans at each farm, then delivered them to the creamery).

He entered the United States Army in 1955 to serve in Germany, and he continued his service to the country by also serving in the National Guard.

Upon his return to the states, he discovered his love of dirt construction, a successful endeavor that he enjoyed for 45 more years. During this time he continued driving truck — hauling milk, fuel, and anything that would go on a trailer for various companies in the Northeast Kingdom. In later years, he worked maintenance at Maple Lane, as a mechanic for Cleveland Equipment, and as a parts deliveryman for Bond Auto Parts. He was always a busy man, with a quick wit and an infectious smile that made his presence light up the day.

On November 22, 1985, he married Doreen Perkins. Together, they enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, traveling, taking their camper to campgrounds to enjoy friends, and years worth of New England and Canadian tractor pulls with his more than competitive Farmall Super M tractor. Ernie had a passion for his yard work, keeping everything meticulous, feeding the birds while fighting off the squirrels. Friday morning breakfasts with Gary and Ray, and spending time with family and friends were just a small part of his days — he was always looking for the next project that needed to be tackled.

Ernie’s battle for good health in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite the daily struggles, Ernie stayed strong right up to the end.

Survivors include his loving wife, Doreen; his sister Marlene and her husband, Harry Dickey, of West Palm Beach, Florida; his brother Harvey and his partner, Kim, of Brownington; his sister-in-law June Cleveland of Albany; his brother-in-law Francis Simons and his wife, Betty, of Middlebury; his two sons Mark Cleveland and his wife, Jody, of Barton and Richard Cleveland and his wife, Joanne, of Irasburg; his daughter Gail Judd and her husband, Winston, of Holland; two stepdaughters: Roxanne Bedard and her husband, Andy, of Albany and Rhonda Reisman and her husband, Dave, of Arizona; his grandchildren: Sarah, Saige, Zachary, Trevor, Lydia, Desiree, Britt, Renee, Arron and Jessica; and his great-grandchildren Brody, Emily, Grayson, Everly, Addyson, Brantley, Saber, Noah, Hayden, Kelby, Jakob, Josh and Jordan. He held so close to his heart many nieces, nephews, dear friends and extended family — too many to list, but know that he thought of you often and you brought a true warmth to his soul.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Fred Cleveland.

In lieu of flowers, Ernie asked that people consider a donation to their favorite charity. The family thanks you for your consideration, love and support at this time. Thank you, Mike, for firing up the Super M as a tribute to a special man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Marion M. Corbitt

Marion M. Corbitt died peacefully on April 13, 2021, in Newport, surrounded by her children.

She was born on December 24, 1938, in West Thompson, to the late Harold and Gertrude Limlaw.

Marion grew up with her siblings on the family farm in Derby, then moved to Orlando, Florida. She returned to Vermont to raise her children and to be closer to her family.

She loved to help others and enjoyed doing volunteer work to assist the elderly. She spent most of her career at J.J. Newberry’s in Newport and worked tirelessly to provide for her children. She was known for her witty sense of humor, compassion for everyone, and deep love for family.

She enjoyed traveling and dining out with her longtime friend, Roger Fournier. They loved spending time with family and adored their grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, gardening, cooking, and helping her neighbors.

She leaves behind her children, four sons and two daughters: Roger Corbitt of Burlington, Michael Corbitt and his fiancé, Karen Hamilton, of Williston, Lewis Clyde Corbitt of Newport, D.J. Corbitt and his wife, Tracey, of Hampton, New Hampshire, Penny Sheltra and her husband, Brad, of Okeechobee, Florida, and Dixie Carpenter of Holy Cross, Kentucky; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister Marilyn Gray and her husband, Brian, of Morgan.

She was predeceased by her four brothers and two sisters: David Limlaw, Gardner Limlaw, Walter Limlaw, Robert Limlaw, Virginia Royer, and Christina Williams. Marion also lost her loving daughter Patty and her first husband, Lewis Corbitt.

The funeral was held on April 20 at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home with Paul Essaff officiating.

Sandra M. Deslandes

Sandra M. Deslandes, 67, of Newport died unexpectedly on April 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by those who love her.

Sandra was born on July 7, 1953, in Newport to Alfred and Hilda (Hart) Gleason. On May 25, 1974, she married her best friend and the love of her life, Michael Deslandes, who survives her.

Sandy loved watching movies and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed the company of her animals and the company of her special friend, Edna Laclair-Petit, and Edna’s husband, Gary, of Coventry, as well as the company of Barbara and David Prue. Sandy looked forward to her coffee dates with her friend Doreen Hill, too.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Deslandes, of Newport; her children: Christopher Deslandes and his wife, Sarah, of Vassalboro, Maine, Tyleigh Deslandes of East Charleston, and her like daughter Kiley Palin of Killington. She is also survived by her granddaughter Makenna Deslandes of Maine; by her siblings: Raymond Gleason and his wife, Lise, of Oxford, Maine, Linda Atherton and her husband, Larry, of Newport, and Marsha Descheneau and her husband, Robert, of Derby; by her special nephew Jason Atherton of Newport, who gave her 15 extra wonderful years of her life; and her niece Bobbi-Jo Waterman and her husband, Aaron, of Derby and their children: Briannah and Brody; and by several other nieces and nephews; by her brother-in-law Lionel Deslandes and his wife, Janice, of Ohio; her beloved goddaughter Christina Deslandes; and her sister Heather Hodge; also Roland Deslandes and his wife, Bea, of Newport; her sister-in-law Lorraine Brasseur of Portland, Maine; and by several cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport with the Reverend Paul Prince officiating.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers all contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Madeline Dingman

Madeline Dingman, 85, of North Troy, died peacefully on April 16, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on April 27, 1935, in North Troy to George and Myrtle (Sargent) Vincent. On May 3, 1956, she married Darwin Dingman Sr., who survives her.

Madeline was born and raised in North Troy where she attended graded school and high school. She loved to play basketball and softball, and she also loved to fish and hunt.

She attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in North Troy and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #28, also of North Troy.

She is survived by her husband, Darwin Dingman, of North Troy; and by her children: Darwin Dingman Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Montreal, Quebec, Lisa Dingman of North Troy, and Mark Dingman of North Troy. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and all her siblings.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport followed by a funeral service at 4:30 p.m. with the Reverend Paul Sebastian officiating.

Marty Frizzell

Marty Frizzell, of Island Pond, died unexpectedly on April 1, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was a loving and devoted husband, a caring father and grandfather, and a friend. He was many things to so many people, but to many, he was simply “Our Marty.”

Marty graduated from North Country Union High School in 1977. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving as a gunner’s mate aboard the USS Arthur W. Radford. In 1980, Marty became an “Emerald Shellback,” a Navy ceremonial honor held for sailors who cross the prime meridian while on duty. He proudly talked about this achievement and his travels across the world while reminiscing about his service in the Navy. However, for Marty, his greatest achievements were yet to come.

One April while on leave, Marty attended a dance at the American Legion in Island Pond where he rekindled an old friendship with a girl named Sandy. Their friendship actually began when they were five years old, but life took them on different adventures until it brought them back together on this night. They were married soon after and never looked back for 39 wonderful years.

Marty had a passion for the outdoors, conservation, and wildlife. He earned a degree in natural resources management from New Hampshire Technical College, where he met his lifelong friend Matt Sweeney. He went on to become a surveyor with Holden Engineering in Concord, New Hampshire, before returning home to Island Pond with Sandy to raise their two children, Brittany and Fraser.

Marty’s passion for the outdoors can be traced back to his childhood summers on Lake Seymour swimming, fishing, and having adventures with his friends. It was on Lake Seymour where he would meet his best friend, Phil Adams. This would be a friendship that would continue for years to come, both on the lake and in the woods each fall. Marty loved being in the woods; his knowledge of forestry and wildlife was vast, and he enjoyed teaching others about the wonders of nature. If there was one gift Marty gave to this world, it was passing this passion along to his children. A sense of adventure, a love for nature, but above all else a genuine kindness toward others will be Marty’s legacy.

Many knew Marty for his work as the chief operator of Brighton’s water and wastewater treatment facility. He was employed by Piscataqua Environmental Services of Rochester, New Hampshire. It was not uncommon to see Marty around town, chasing down a pump station alarm, stopping to talk with a local resident to help them in any way he could or even sneaking a morning breakfast sandwich in town. He was proud of his work and he cared deeply for his community. In his life, Marty was the chairman of the Island Pond Select Board, a Brighton Elementary School Board member, an active member of the Brighton Post #80 American Legion, a proud volunteer at the Brighton VFW, a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, and even a Little League baseball coach.

Marty loved to dance whenever or wherever. He enjoyed winter trips to Attitash where he and his family enjoyed Nordic and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and later he hiked Tuckerman’s Ravine with Sandy. He loved spending time with family on a walk through the woods, laughing with his friends at hunting camp, and chatting with just about anyone. Helping others is what brought Marty great joy. He was always in the pursuit of learning new things. He loved to draw and made cards for others. He made gift boxes from lilac branches, used wildflowers and plants from gardens to make medicinal tinctures, and even recently taught himself to play the Woodrow upright dulcimer.

With great sadness, Marty’s passing leaves behind his wife, Sandy Webb Frizzell, of Island Pond; his daughter Brittany Frizzell and her children Finnigan and Ophelia Goulet of Island Pond; his son Fraser Frizzell and his wife, Alyssa, and their daughter Isla of Cambridge; his pet and loyal companion, Tucker; his father, Kenneth Whitehill, of Morgan; his sister Sharon Podlich and her husband, Chuck, of Orondo, Washington, and their children Allison Harkey, Hannah Poush, Laurel Podlich and Noelle Evans and their children; his brother Randy Frizzell and his wife, Pam, of Delaplane, Virginia, and their children Eric, Ryan and Kyle Frizzell; his sister-in-law Sharon Webb Patenaude and her husband, Rene, of Newport Center and their children Shawn and Jason Patenaude, Celine Patenaude Cote, and their children; and his sister- in-law Susan Webb and brother-in-law James Webb, both of Island Pond and children Ashley and Jimmy Webb and his son.

He was predeceased by his mother, Carlisle Simons Frizzell Whitehill, of Island Pond; his father, Marshall Ray Frizzell, of Woodstock; and his grandparents Arthur and Eva Frizzell of Woodstock, Kenneth and Dorothy Simons of Island Pond, and Lucian and Grace Whitehill of Morgan.

Due to COVID, a funeral and celebration of Marty’s life are planned for a later date for all to attend. For now, as we bear the sadness of Marty’s loss, we find small moments to smile while thinking of him. Maybe it’s the thought of his grin, those red cheeks, and that infectious laugh. Perhaps it’s a brisk morning fishing during ice-out weekend, waiting for that first tug on the pole. A slow drive up Route 111 on a sunny day while looking at the treetops surrounding Lake Seymour, or maybe it’s the tranquility of a walk through the woods while listening to the birds chirp. Whatever it is, that smile, that moment, that’s how we will remember our Marty.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Edward Joseph Pechalonis

Edward Joseph Pechalonis, of Lyndonville died unexpectedly on April 15, 2021, after a brief illness. He was 96 years young.

During his lifetime, he worked as an electrician in both Connecticut and Vermont. He retired from Lyndon State College after working many years. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing all year long. Later in life, he enjoyed vintage cars and was a member of the Cars of Yesteryear car club in Newport. He attended many car cruises and was often joined by his fellow car enthusiast and son-in-law Dennis. He owned a 1964 Chevy pickup and won many prizes and trophies. His other interests included bingo, wood working, and restoring vehicles. Edward also enjoyed socializing and was a frequent customer at Miss Lyndonville Diner.

Edward was an Army veteran having served his country in the Korean Conflict and World War II.

He married his wife, Mary, in 1952. Edward and Mary resided on Daniels Pond in Glover for 30 years before relocating to Lyndonville in 2006. They remained together for 62 years until her death in 2014.

He is survived by three daughters: Ellen Pechalonis and her husband, Kenneth Hurst, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Frances Ullmann and her husband, Joseph, of Clearwater, Florida, and Debra Towle and her husband, Dennis, Ed’s devoted companion of North Concord, and their son Ryan Towle and his wife, Jasmine, and their daughter Aylah of Barre; by sister-in-law Bernice Massart of Providence, Rhode Island; Bertha Hellendrung, elder sister, of Cheshire, Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews in many states.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Retkowski Pechalonis, in 2014.

The family would like to thank the staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Calex Ambulance, Caledonia Home Health, and the VA center in Littleton, New Hampshire, for their care of Edward and the support provided to the family.

Graveside services will be held on May 15 at 1 p.m. at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Caledonia Home Health, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Marcel Piette

Marcel Piette died on April 2, 2021, in Florida from pneumonia complicated by COVID-19. He was 85.

Marcel was born on August 1, 1935, in Lowell to Annie (Guay) and Clarence Piette.

While on leave during his time in the U.S. Army, he married Rita Tanguay, who died in June 2017. They were married for 60 years.

After leaving the Army, he purchased a dairy farm in Irasburg where he and Rita raised a family of nine children. It was also on this farm that he started M. Piette and Sons Lumber, which is still in operation.

Throughout his life, Marcel was resourceful and enterprising. He always found ways to support his family, whether through farming, selling cattle minerals, logging, housing rentals, selling gravel from his pit, or many other ventures. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who greatly valued family. His 17 grandchildren have many memories of spending time with their memere and pepere and the influence they both had on their lives. They are both greatly missed.

Marcel was an active member of the Most Holy Trinity Parish, volunteering many hours of his time and support. He was also a Knights of Columbus Brother for 32 years.

Marcel is survived by his wife, Alice Gonyaw Piette, whom he married in May 2020. He is also survived by his children and their families: daughter Susan Vanhouwe and her husband, Jay, and daughter Megan; son Donald and his companion, Fran Smith, and children Ross and Jennifer; son Jerry and his wife, Teresa, and daughters, Sara, Allison, and Celeste; son Denis and his wife, Nancy, and sons Derek and Kyle; son Louis and his wife, Mona, and children Stephanie and Tim; son Leo and his wife, Karla, and daughters Hannah and Jade; son James and his wife. Heather, and sons, Ethan and Thomas; and son John and his wife, Peggy, and children Nicole, Evan, and Isaac; also by five great-grandchildren: Gavin, Leah, Ryker, Madden, and Lauren. He is also survived by his sisters Theresa Anderson of Newport, Washington, Priscilla Fortin of Barton, and Simone Fortin of Holland.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rita; son Roland Piette; brother Sylva Piette; and sisters Germaine Fontaine, Rhina Letourneau, and Bertha Royer.

A celebration of Marcel’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of one’ choice in Marcel’s name.

John Bernard Sanville

John Bernard Sanville, 52, of Derby, died on April 11, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on September 2, 1968, in Newport to Marie (Anaskowich) Sanville and the late Philip Sanville.

John loved hunting, fishing, and family gatherings, and he was a jokester. He was also a gun enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Sanville, of Derby; by his children: Kayla Brooke Sanville and her boyfriend, Colby Fortunati, Zachery Bernie Sanville and his girlfriend, Julia Flanders, of Derby, and Joshua Paul Sanville and his fiancé, Caitlin Smith, of Charleston; by his granddaughter Hanna Sanville; his mother, Marie Sanville, of Derby; his sister Kerry Bowman and her husband, Steven, of Charleston; and by his niece and nephew Ryan and Mariah Bowman of Charleston.

He was predeceased by his son Tyler John Sanville and by his father, Philip Sanville.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, at the Derby Center Cemetery with Brother McAllister officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22030, or to Newport City Water Park, Parks and Recreation, 222 Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

