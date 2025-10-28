Obituaries 10.29.2025

Rita (Labrecque) Sylvester

Rita (Labrecque) Sylvester died peacefully at her home in Irasburg on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

After a health decline around the new year, a long stay in the hospital, and a short stay at a nursing home, she was brought home by her family to be cared for. The final ten months of her life were a gift to everyone who watched over her and got to visit.

She was born in 1935 to Valeda and Jean Paul Labrecque, and grew up in Newport on the Lake Road. She had many fond memories of her time there with her extended family, parents, and siblings. She met her lifelong love, Pearley Sylvester, while working at the Pine Crest Motel and restaurant in Barton. They were married in 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a reception following at the Irasburg town hall. From that moment, they moved into the Sylvester Homestead, and Rita was home in Irasburg.

About nine months later their family started to grow. They would welcome five children total. Debbie in 1957, Diane in 1958, Wayne in 1960, and Brian in 1964. Baby Karen came along in 1968.

Pearley worked away during the week for Pizzagalli Construction Company. He would come home on the weekends, excited to see his wife and children. Often, Rita and Pearley would go to parties and out dancing, one of her favorite pastimes. She had a deep love for classic country western music, Elvis Presley’s smooth voice, and heartfelt religious or love hymns. You could often find her singing along softly to the radio that was always on in the kitchen.

In 1976, grandchildren started to arrive.

In 1978, the unthinkable happened, which would change Rita and the entire future of her family forever. Pearley had suffered a massive, sudden, heart attack on the jobsite in Maine while away at work. The Pizzagalli Construction company flew a plane to the Newport City Airport and sent a car for Rita and her son Wayne to fly them to the hospital in Maine. Pearley passed away at the young age of 47, leaving Rita as a single mother, unlicensed to drive, and the family was only growing. Wayne was off to the service in a few short months, and Brian and Karen were still at home, only 14 and 10 years old. Rita got her driver’s license for the first time in her life at almost 50 years old.

Rita began cleaning homes for families throughout the area, growing close to them and their children, as she was so easy to love, with her sweet, loving manner. She also started keeping daily journals — a quick summary of the day’s events, the weather, the miles she walked, and always closed out every entry with what she was thankful for — her health, her family and her friends.

She was always very health conscious. She loved fresh food and easy, fresh meals. She walked the same three-mile loop around the village of Irasburg every morning, often to repeat it in the afternoon. She raked all her leaves in the fall, and shoveled her own driveway when it snowed, sometimes multiple times a day. She was so proud of her perfect snowbanks. She would get so mad when the town plow would go by and fill the end of her driveway with snow, that she would go down to the town garage and tell them not to. And they wouldn’t.

She took so much pride in that she quit smoking cold turkey in 1993.

There were only a handful of storms over the decades that she would get help with a real snowplow, but then she would spend the early parts of spring fixing her perfect lawn from their marks. Also in the spring, when her snowbanks began to recede, she would take it upon herself to shovel them back into the dooryard on sunny days to help with the melting of that horrible white stuff. She push-mowed her own lawn every summer, multiple times a week, until the age of 85, changing the pattern each time to keep the lines nice and to not make ruts. She took meticulous care of her cars throughout the years, washing and waxing them with a step ladder, to reach everywhere. She even made sure to clean under the hood, kept the inside vacuumed and the windows washed. She always had a pillow on the driver’s seat to see over the steering wheel and to reach the pedals.

When she wasn’t mowing, walking, raking, piling wood or shoveling, she was sitting in her chair. From there, she could see cars driving by, anyone pulling into her dooryard, and she could admire her outdoor tree. Depending on the season, it was adorned by Easter eggs, thousands of Christmas lights, or the birds she kept well fed.

When the weather was nice, she could be found planting flowers — red and white were her favorite around the house, and beautiful pansies of all colors on her old tree stump — or planting in her vegetable garden. In early years of gardening, she is remembered for having no weeds and being a wonderful canner.

On indoor days she was always keeping busy with one pastime or another — crocheting, knitting, making doilies, painting by number, and eventually counted cross stitch. Beginning in the ’80s, she found a deep love for cross stitch, and over the decades perfected countless pieces. Some would take her weeks or even several months to finish. Her family is honored to have her hard work adorn their homes.

She enjoyed watching cooking and baking shows, Entertainment Tonight, and happy sitcoms like Seinfeld. She was always watching off-season holiday movies, and she loved watching her “stories.”

She was predictable and habitual. Almost every Sunday night she would make air-popped popcorn for dinner, sometimes with a measuring cup of M&M’s on the side. It was an honor for her to cook for others. Periodically, she would stop into local businesses or family with a random batch of chocolate chip squares, cookies, or zucchini bread. Every day she would walk up-street to get her newspaper and check her mail.

Her holiday meals were incredible, so much time, effort, and love in every detail. Her family came to rely on her simple traditions. Beanie babies for every grandchild, goodies for every family. Caramel corn, party mix, buckeyes, and fudge. Maple dumplings, homemade rolls, pecan pie, chicken and biscuits, meat pies, and string bean dinners. Fresh garden cucumbers or tomatoes were a staple in her house, if not from her own garden, from the farmers’ market or farm stand she visited frequently. She loved ice cream and other sweet treats, scallops, and fresh perch. There was always a full tin of M&M’s on the counter for visitors of all ages.

As the years passed, Rita had become “Mom,” and later “Memere” to almost everyone she knew. Many people around town never even knew her real name — she was known as Memere to all. She attended Catholic Mass weekly and prayed devoutly for her family. She especially loved attending Christmas Eve Mass with her granddaughter Caitlyn, and carried on the tradition for over 30 years.

She proudly flew a new American flag over her perfectly manicured yard. She was always so grateful and supportive of all servicemen. She became a pillar to the community, lending aid to the Leach Public Library, and supporting the Irasburg fire department. She donated over 15 gallons of blood throughout the years to the American Red Cross. She was proud of her health and, and over decades, never visited a doctor or took any prescription medications.

She was stubborn as the dickens — a true old Frenchman. She was quiet and kind and understanding, never stirring up trouble — unless you asked. She knew all the town gossip and wasn’t afraid to pass it along, if you were going to bring it up. She had an opinion of everyone and was proud of her stance on things. She was viewed, by her family, as the toughest son-of-a-gun, and cute as heck. Someone was probably being a son-of-a-b, but she was staying out of it.

Memere always had to comment on everyone’s height, as they were “getting so tall” or almost “taller than her!” She would stand next to them and hug them close to see how much taller they were than her. She did shrink over the years.

She loved her kids. She loved her grandkids. Hers, and step, and adopted, and through marriage and divorce — she loved her kids. Her babies. She had such a love for babies. Her perfect arthritic hands and long perfect fingernails were always tickling somebody. She was playful.

She was a beam of light. Sitting beneath her maple trees, with her re-used Dasani water bottle at the picnic table, after a day of mowing those horrible yellow dandelions, again, or raking those horrible yellow leaves, she was the shining light.

Even when stubborn and mad, she was still concerned and kind.

She was hope, for us all. She was light.

She was heart. All heart. In everything she did, she led with heart.

Her perfect heart, full of love, outlived every mile on her body.

The day she passed away, her heart rate was still perfect.

Her heart left last.

She is remembered with love and so much adoration by a huge family, and many more.

Her family is her legacy. Though she never wished to be the true matriarch, she was.

She prayed for the Lord to take her for years, not wanting to be a burden to her family, but in the end, was the best patient they could have ever cared for, and was needed here more. As she finally makes her journey on, at 90 years of age, her family is at peace knowing that the life she lived was completely on her terms, until the very end. She is where she has prayed and yearned to be for so long.

Home with Daddy.

She is survived by her five children: Debbie Lacross and Larry Lacross, Diane (Bob) Ianni, Wayne Sylvester and Betsy Sylvester, Brian Sylvester and Denise Sylvester, and Karen Cote; her 16 grandchildren: Dawn Greenwood, Paul Tetreault, and Christine Russell, Shannon Bartlett, Lynn Brochu, Andrea Machado, Brittany Auclair, Athena Ianni, Robbie Ianni, Carrie Ann Roberge, Caitlyn Sylvester Ainsworth, Sarah Sylvester, Anna Sylvester, Levi Sylvester, Ryan Kelley, Deianaira Prive; many great-grandchildren, and even some great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Pauline Labrecque Sousa, and sister-in-law Mary Labrecque. She is predeceased by her husband Pearley Leon Dion Sylvester, brothers Paul Labrecque and Leo Labrecque, and her great-grandson Sammie. She is also predeceased by nieces Monica, Lisa and Candice Labrecque.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Irasburg. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Cedric Vaughn Stevens

In the stillness of the early morning hours on Thursday, October 23, Cedric Stevens, 71, died peacefully in the intensive care unit (ICU) at University of Vermont (UVM) Medical Center, with his wife and son by his side.

Over the past two months, Cedric bravely battled recurring pneumonia. As doctors searched for its cause, he was treated with powerful medications that weakened his immune system. On the morning of October 22, he seemed to be improving, but during dialysis he suddenly took a turn for the worse and was rushed to the ICU. There, it was discovered he had contracted a superbug that attacked his bloodstream. His wife and son remained with him every moment, holding his hands, playing his favorite music, and speaking words of love and comfort.

Cedric was born in Barton to Howard and Claire (Lussier) Stevens, one of the last babies born at Cottage Hospital. He grew up in the Northeast Kingdom on the family farm alongside his four siblings. Their childhood was filled with laughter and mischief, and the stories of their “stick wives,” pranks, card games, and competitive board game battles became family legends retold at every gathering.

After graduation, Cedric worked on the family farm and married Lucille Vanasse. Together they had two daughters, Laurie and Erin. After their divorce, Cedric moved to Burlington, where he began a new chapter in his life.

In 1986, while living and working in Burlington, Cedric met Allyssa Keough. The two married in January 1988. Though they came from very different backgrounds, they shared a deep and lasting love that proved everyone wrong. They were true soulmates. Their son William was born in April 2000, bringing immeasurable joy to their lives.

In 2008, tragedy struck when the company Cedric worked for, Saputo USA, was destroyed by fire. Cedric was among the few asked to assist with cleanup and recovery efforts. Just two months later, he was diagnosed with Guillaume-Barré Syndrome, later diagnosed as Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). Unable to continue working, Cedric began receiving regular intravenous immunoglobulin infusions, which eventually affected his kidneys and led to end-stage renal disease. For the past four years, he underwent dialysis, fighting every day with remarkable courage and determination. Cedric’s strength and willpower were unwavering.

Cedric’s first time on an airplane was on his honeymoon with Allyssa, and from that moment on, he caught her love of travel. The couple made it a yearly tradition to escape to warmer destinations, especially St. Pete Beach and Pass-a-Grille, Florida. The country boy soon became a beach and ocean lover. Together with their son William, they created countless beautiful, funny, and sometimes chaotic memories, moments that will forever keep Cedric’s spirit alive. He regretted never visiting Ireland, but his wish that some of his ashes be scattered there will be lovingly fulfilled by Allyssa and William.

A devoted sports fan, Cedric was a diehard supporter of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics, and the Dallas Cowboys, passions he proudly passed down to William. Some of his happiest days were spent at Fenway Park, and this past summer, Cedric and William shared ten Red Sox games together, creating memories William will cherish for a lifetime.

Cedric also loved the outdoors and found peace in his garden and relaxing in the sun. He took great pride in his perfectly ripened tomatoes and delighted in sharing his harvest with friends and family. Cedric also loved his cat Ellah. He loved all his cats (male cats) over the years and always said he would never want a lap cat, but when Ellah came into his life, he fell in love. If Cedric was in “his” chair, you knew Ellah could be found on his lap. They were inseparable.

Cedric is survived by his wife of 37 years, Allyssa (Keough) Stevens, and their son William Vaughn-Reuben Stevens, both of Burlington; his daughters Laurie and partner, Chuck, of Florida, and Erin and her daughters Hailey and Madison of North Carolina. He is also survived by his siblings: sister Wanita (Stevens) Thompson and her husband, David, of Derby; brothers Avon Stevens of Barre, and Alan Stevens and his wife, Carol, of St. Johnsbury. Cedric leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews: Donna, Erika, Meghann, Derek, Craig, and Ben, and their families.

He is also survived by two cherished friends, Kevin Langlais of Vermont and Mike Smith of Maryland.

Cedric was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Claire (Lussier) Stevens, and his brother, Howard Stevens.

Cedric’s life was one of love, resilience, and humor. He faced each challenge with quiet strength and an unshakable spirit. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Visiting hours will be at Ready Funeral Home, Shelburne Road, Burlington, Vermont 05401, Thursday, October 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

A Mass will be held at Christ the King Church, Locust Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401, Friday, October 31, 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cedric’s memory to the Humane Society of Chittenden County (hsccvt.org) in Burlington or Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter (frontieranimalsociety.com) in Orleans.

Bradley Paul Smith

Bradley Smith, age 66, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Derby, died on October 14, 2025, with his family by his side. Brad was born on August 3, 1959, in Newport, to Beverly and Kermit Smith. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Fran, their daughter Lauren and her partner, Harry, and his granddaughter Evie, as well his father Kermit, his partner, Gloria, and his three brothers Brian, Bill, his partner, Terri, and David, and his partner, Tammi. He was predeceased by his mother, Beverly. In the spring the family will hold two celebrations of life. One will be held in Falmouth, Massachusetts, and one in Derby. The dates and times will be announced closer to spring.

A tribute from his brothers Brian, Bill, and Dave follows:

You know, it’s hard to find the right words when you’re talking about someone who’s been part of your life for so long. Our brother… he’s been our friend, our teammate in life, and honestly, one of the best men we’ve ever known.

From the time we were kids, he had this mix of quiet confidence and determination that just drew people to him. He was a natural athlete — an all-state, all-American goalie in soccer and outstanding goalie for four years in hockey. Two state championships in soccer. He was fearless in that net — he’d take a shot right to the chest, pop back up, and grin like it was nothing. But it wasn’t just skill — it was heart. He gave everything he had to his team, and that kind of drive carried through the rest of his life.

After high school and four years at Lyndon State, he didn’t chase fame or fortune — he chose something maybe even more meaningful. He spent most of his adult life cooking in an assisted living facility. Now, that’s not an easy job, but it fit him perfectly. He had this way of caring for people without making a big deal about it. The folks there weren’t just “residents” to him — they were family. He showed up for them every day with kindness, patience, and a good sense of humor.

And when he wasn’t working, he was out on the fields and diamonds again — this time as a referee and an umpire. He loved the games too much to stay away. But more than that, he loved helping others enjoy them. He kept things fair, he kept things fun, and if you ever saw him out there, you know he always had that calm, steady presence — unless someone tried to argue a call, of course. Then you might’ve seen that famous “don’t push your luck” look he had.

But of all the roles he played in life — and there were many — the ones that meant the most to him were husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his wife deeply, and his daughter was his pride and joy. And when that granddaughter came along — well, that was it. Evie absolutely had his heart. The way he lit up when he talked about her, it said everything.

These last months have been hard. Cancer is cruel, and it’s taken too much from too many good people. But even in the middle of all that, he never lost his sense of humor, his courage, or that steady way he had of making everyone else feel okay — even when he was the one in pain.

What we will remember most is how he made people feel. He didn’t need the spotlight, didn’t need attention — he just showed up, did the right thing, and made life a little better for the people around him.

He leaves behind a lot of love, a lot of laughter, and a lot of great stories. We’ll keep telling them — about the goalie who could stop anything, the cook who cared for everyone, the umpire who always called it straight, and the man who gave his family everything he had.

He fought the good fight. And now he can finally rest.

We’ll miss him every day – but we’ll carry him with us, in stories, in the laughs, and in the love he left behind.

Michael “Flea” McPartlen

Michael “Flea” McPartlen, 72, of Glover, formerly of Hudson, Massachusetts, died peacefully on October 9, 2025.

Michael was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend, whose kindness, compassion, and steady presence touched everyone who knew him. A friend to all and a father to many, Michael never judged or excluded. A skilled fisherman and talented carpenter, he found joy and purpose in working with his hands and spending time fishing with his best buddies. Whether he was building something beautiful like his home, or sharing stories with loved ones, Michael lived a life grounded in care, honesty, and compassion.

He spent over 20 years in Glover, where he and his family purchased “the land.” To those closest to him, he will always be remembered for his gentle heart, his craftsmanship, and the deep love he had for his family and his vast amount of friends.

Michael is survived by his life partner of nearly 50 years, Sarah (Morel) McPartlen, and their three children — Nathanial Slim, Sean Paul, and Maggie Jean, and his granddaughter Emma — who will forever carry his warmth, humor, and spirit in their hearts. He is also survived by his siblings: Mary Ann McPartlen, Jamie McPartlen, and Paul McPartlen, along with countless friends and community members whose lives he touched.

Michael mentored many through their hardships and celebrated their wins as if they were his own. He was a father not only to his children but to an entire community — a steady hand, a listening ear, and a friend to all. To those who knew him, Michael “Flea” McPartlen was more than a man — he was a true legend and the patriarch of an extended family.

Michael was celebrated and laid to rest on Saturday, October 11, 2025, on his land in Glover, surrounded by friends and family. All who attended joined in honoring a life so richly lived and deeply loved.

Donations to the Merrimack River Watershed Council, 60 Island Street #246, Lawrence, Massachusetts 01840 in Michael’s name, are welcomed.

Norman McCrae

On Friday, September 17, beloved family man and educator, Norman McCrae died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Altoona, Florida. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; brother William McCrae of Concord; two sons, Brian of Newport and Scott of the Villages in Florida; and his grandchildren Madelyn McCrae of St. Petersburg, Florida, Alec McCrae of South Burlington, Fiona Corker-McCrae of Washington D.C., and Fletcher McCrae of Palm Bay, Florida.

The son of Sidney William McCrae and Mabel (Pierce) McCrae, he was born on July 1, 1933, in St. Johnsbury. Norman spent his first dozen years in Barre, then his family moved to Concord in 1945. After graduating from Concord High School in 1952, he went on to attend Lyndon State Teachers’ College where he met his wife, Carolyn McLaren. Upon graduation Norm secured a job teaching at the West School in Newport in 1956. In June the following year, he was called upon to serve in the 4th Armored Division of the United States Army, and was stationed in Ulm, Germany, until June 1959. Upon his return, he taught another year in Newport, then moved the family to Wilder in 1960. There he taught at Hartford High School, until the spring of 1965, when he moved back to Newport and taught English at the West School, and eventually at North Country Union High School where he taught until 1985. That year, he took over the position of art teacher at North Country Union Junior High School until his retirement in 1991.

During Norm’s long teaching career, he inspired many students to become writers, artists, enter and win poetry contests, make movies, and even to become educators themselves. Known for his friendly manner and dry sense of humor, he was loved by generations of students. After retirement he and Carolyn retired to the Highland Lakes community in Leesburg, Florida, where he stayed active playing tennis and pickle ball. The couple also traveled extensively during retirement, making trips to Britain, Europe, Australia, and China, as well as traveling across the United States.

Norman was a true renaissance man who was a skilled artist, writer, and also enjoyed woodworking, and carpentry. In the 1970s, he planted and maintained an apple orchard in Barnet Center that eventually grew to 500 trees. During the summer, the couple busied themselves tending the orchard, then selling their apples to local markets around Caledonia County during the autumn months. During the 1980s, he built a second home there.

Bronwyn H. Masse

Bronwyn H. Masse, 79, died peacefully at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with family at her side.

She was born October 22, 1945, in Greensboro; the daughter of the late Herbert S. and Bronwyn (Bevan) Potter. She graduated from Greensboro High School and continued her education at the University of Vermont, graduating in the early ’70s.

Bronwyn married Conrad J. Masse in Bennington in the late ’80s. They first made their home in Connecticut until Conrad retired. At that time, they returned to Vermont, living in Craftsbury, and recently, in Greensboro.

She was employed by the state of Vermont’s health department, the Hardwick Gazette, the chamber of commerce in Berlin and until she fully retired in 2020, she was a secretary of the Greensboro United Church of Christ.

Bronwyn was a member of the Greensboro United Church of Christ, alternate organist, pianist, and choir member of that church as well as alternate organist at the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. She was an avid lover of music. She often filled her home and churches with beautiful music and song. She also sang with various choral groups throughout the area.

Bronwyn is survived by: her husband, Conrad Masse, of Greensboro; two daughters: Linda Hall and her husband, Kenneth, of Greensboro Bend, and Patti Foster and her companion, Russell “Rusty” Ferland, of Hardwick; four grandchildren: Rosita Durbin and her husband, Jeff, Candace Hall, Abagail Foster and her companion, Christopher Thompson, and Victoria Atwood and her husband, Matthew; three great-grandchildren: Jack and Matthew Durbin, and Evan Thompson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Greensboro United Church of Christ, with Reverend Ed Sunday-Winters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Greensboro United Church of Christ, Music Department, 165 Wilson Street, Greensboro, Vermont 05841.Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Meredith Holch

Meredith Holch, 64, died suddenly while working in her yard in East Hardwick, on May 7, 2025. The cause of death was complications from polycythemia vera, a rare blood disorder.

Born and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Ellen Holch, and the sixth of seven siblings. A graduate of Greenwich High School, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in French and public policy from Duke University (magna cum laude), in Durham, North Carolina, and received a master of fine arts degree in film/video from Bard College in New York.

An award-winning film maker specializing in stop-motion animation and video, Meredith’s work — which has been shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, New York, and on PBS — centered on socially and politically relevant themes and local Vermont history. She was the recipient of two MacDowell artist colony resident fellowships in 2004 and 2009, and one at Millay Arts in 2011.

In early 2025, Meredith completed her final film, “Brother Bird,” a moving trilogy about death and reincarnation symbolized through birds and nature, with a segment inspired by her late brother Chris. It was named Best Animated Film at the Made Here Film Festival (MHFF) co-produced by the Vermont International Film Festival and Vermont Public just weeks before her death.

In her 20s and throughout her life, Meredith performed and toured with Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover, thriving on its community of artists, musicians, and performers, many of whom became lifelong friends and collaborators. She later settled in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and was an active and charismatic presence in her community.

Channeling her boundless energy into a variety of jobs and projects in the area over the years, Meredith served as executive director of Hardwick Community Public Access TV, worked at the Vermont Council on Aging, organized and taught animation workshops for kids and started a house painting business — to name a few. One of her many creative claims to fame among her vast network of friends was entering the Chronicle’s annual Pumpkin Carving Contest in Barton, every year and invariably winning with her imaginative creations.

A doer, motivator, creator, and adventurer, Meredith will be best remembered as upbeat, outspoken and confident, with a remarkable drive to excel at anything she did — from planting vegetables or learning the fiddle, to writing a novel or being there for family and friends when they needed her — she tackled everything with tenacity.

Predeceased by her parents, brother, a brother-in-law, and niece, she is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Gregory, Hilary O’Neill, Milissa (Rick) Laurence, Jeremy (Tanya), and Allegra, as well as three nieces and three nephews.

A memorial was held at Bread and Puppet on July 6 where hundreds of friends, colleagues and family gathered from near and far to celebrate a life well-lived, but far too short.

Monique (Paquin) Bonvouloir

Monique (Paquin) Bonvouloir, 92, died at home on October 16, 2025, in South Burlington. She was born on April 12, 1933, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Jeanne (Beyries) and Ernest Paquin of Ville LaSalle, Quebec.

Monique graduated from nursing school at Notre-Dame de l’Esperance Hospital in Montreal in 1954. Two months later she married Armand Bonvouloir of North Adams, Massachusetts, who was finishing medical school at the University of Montreal. They eventually settled and raised their family in Orleans.

Monique’s love and devotion was to her family. She enjoyed family gatherings and traveling with them during summer vacations… nine people in a station wagon (no seatbelts), pulling a camper. When her children were young, she often sewed, making clothes for her daughters. She loved reading, crafts, gardening, cross-country skiing, and knitting. Each child was given a homemade afghan before going off to college. Her love of history prompted a love for travel, with memorable trips to France, Italy, Greece, and Israel.

After her kids were grown, she went to work part-time at Maple Lane Nursing Home and at the Orleans Medical Clinic with her husband.

After retiring, she and her husband began square dancing and traveling around the country in an RV. For many years they enjoyed living the life of snowbirds, spending their winters in Punta Gorda, Florida.

She will be most remembered for her quiet, unassuming charm, her deep-seated desire to always put others first, and her uncompromising love for her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Armand Lemoine Bonvouloir, a great-grandson Jameson Volanti, a sister-in-law Marielle Paquin, and a brother-in-law Jean-Guy Berthiaume.

Monique was the matriarch of an extensive family. She is survived by her three daughters: Joanne Bonvouloir Lawes and her husband, Dean, from Nevada, Celine Bonvouloir Riley and her husband, Tim, from Vermont, and Odette Bonvouloir and her husband, David McCullen, from South Carolina; and four sons: John and Annie (Coen) from Colorado, Richard and Theresa (Colburn) from Colorado, Jack (Claude) and Sandy (Goodman) from Washington, Paul and Claudia (Jachowicz) from New Hampshire; as well as 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings from Quebec: Louise Paquin from Brossard, Pierre Paquin from Ste-Sauver, Michel Paquin and his wife, Claire, from St-Adele, Claude Paquin and his wife, Frances, from Dunham, and Francine Paquin from Ste-Rose, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held next June.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the hospice program at UVM Health, Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446, online at uvmhealth.org/HHH/Donate or by calling (802) 860-4475.

DEATH NOTICE

Milo G. Wright

Milo G. Wright, 74, a lifetime resident of Glover, died on October 22, 2025, in Newport. His wish was for no funeral service. His burial at Westlook Cemetery, beside his parents, will be a private gathering of his family.