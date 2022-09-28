North Country schools off to a good start

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU) schools are off to a good start this year, board members heard at their September 22 meeting. COVID is less of a concern and students and teachers are happy to be back.

Still problems remain, particularly with staffing. North Country schools have hired a number of new staff members, many of whom are not yet fully credentialed, but have a provisional or emergency license. If they don’t get licensed this year, they won’t be back in the classroom next year and schools will have to search in a very tight market for replacements.

