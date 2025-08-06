North Country Hospital shows doubters

by Joseph Gresser

GLOVER — North Country Hospital CEO Tom Frank allowed himself something of a victory lap Monday morning when he met at his home here with a reporter.

A report commissioned by the Green Mountain Care Board from the consulting firm Oliver Wyman and released last year to considerable fanfare predicted North Country would be swimming in $28-million of red ink this year, Mr. Frank recalled.

He said the authors of the report ignored him when he corrected mistaken assumptions about the hospital, and pushed for changes that would have effectively meant the end of the institution as it exists today.

As it turns out, it was Mr. Frank who was proved correct when the hospital, which was losing money, finished this year in the black. That, Mr. Frank said, despite an unbudgeted $3-million in legal expenses.

“Last week, the Green Mountain Care Board voted to exempt us from having to report out publicly our budget, and accepted our budget as submitted,” Mr. Frank said. “And that budget does have a small margin, a small profit, and …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)