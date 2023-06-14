North Country graduates are sprinkled lightly

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — North Country Union High School Principal Chris Young surprised himself at Saturday’s graduation when he choked up and almost found himself in tears.

Mr. Young was just saying, “There’s a group of students in this graduating class to whom I have devoted more time and energy than any group in my career…,” when a visible wave of emotion swept across his face drawing “awws” from many in the large crowd seated in the North Country grandstand.

“I practiced this several times and this didn’t happen,” Mr. Young said before finishing a sentence that explained what affected him so deeply, “that is the students who were kindergartens in 2010, which was my first year in Troy.”

While there were no more tears shed on the podium, more than one face was streaked with moisture as the ceremony went on.

