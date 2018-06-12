North Country celebrates fiftieth graduating class

copyright the Chronicle June 13, 2018

NEWPORT — North Country Union High School completed its semicentennial celebration Saturday with the graduation of the school’s fiftieth graduating class. Family and friends packed the gymnasium and spilled over into the auditorium to see the 145 members of the class of 2018 accept their diplomas.

They received a bonus when the final person came up to receive her diploma. Lorraine Allen Whipple graduated in 1968, but did not walk with her class. The gymnasium erupted into enthusiastic applause as she took the steps she missed out on 50 years earlier.

