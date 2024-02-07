No problem with Barton water

BARTON — Village authorities sent out a message on Thursday warning residents of the lower village not to drink the water. Business Manager Vera LaPorte said Monday the warning was sent out of an abundance of caution and tests have shown that the water was safe all along.

The notice said the do-not-drink-water warning resulted from the actions of a village resident, leading some to worry about an act of sabotage. Ms. LaPorte said it was more the result of impatience than anything else….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)