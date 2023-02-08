No middle-school decision, yet

by Trisha Ingalls

BROWNINGTON — The Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District (LRUEMSD) met for nearly five hours Monday and went into executive session twice. At the end of the evening they adjourned without making a decision about creating a middle school.

The meeting started with an hour-long executive session, during which time the nearly 50 members of the public in attendance crowded the halls and classrooms of the Brownington Central School to wait to be permitted to enter. In one classroom, parents passed the time playing a board game called The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Game. Roughly 70 more people joined the meeting online.

During the privilege of the floor, the Chronicle objected to the portion of executive session used earlier in the evening to gather feedback from a group of middle school teachers, on the basis it was not an allowable exemption from the state’s Open Meeting Law.

