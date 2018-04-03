No easy money in hemp industry

copyright the Chronicle April 4, 2018

BARTON — For some time now hemp has been touted as Vermont’s promising new agricultural opportunity. But Cam and Karen Devereux have a cautionary tale for those eager to convert a hayfield or pasture into a hemp operation.

The bulk market for raw hemp isn’t there yet, they said. With 1,900 pounds of hemp stored in their basement, they’re the first to yearn for a rapid arrival of that market, but at the moment Vermonters who hope to plant a field in hemp, harvest it, and sell it raw are likely to be disappointed, they said.

