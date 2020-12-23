NKHS doesn’t meet standards

by Tena Starr

The state’s Department of Mental Health (DMH) has put Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS), which contracts with the state to provide mental health, disability, and substance abuse services in Orleans, Caledonia and Essex counties, on provisional status. DMH says most — or almost all — standards are not met at the agency.

NKHS has 30 days to submit a plan to correct the deficiencies, or it will lose its state contract for providing services. Following the Mental Health Department’s acceptance of the plan, NKHS has 180 days to put it into effect.

