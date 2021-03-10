Nitro Circus star tests car on Willoughby

by Joseph Gresser

WESTMORE — Given the sort of things he is accustomed to doing, Travis Pastrana’s day on Willoughby Lake was a walk in the park. Someone who doesn’t spend much time duplicating or besting Evel Kneivel’s feats, or devising new examples of insanity on wheels, might think taking a fast run around a track plowed on the ice looked a bit hairy.

Mr. Pastrana and a sizeable crew from Vermont SportsCar who drove over from Milton on March 4, seemed to take the whole thing in stride.

When he isn’t filming extreme stunts for his television show Nitro Circus, Mr. Pastrana drives for Subaru in rally competition.

