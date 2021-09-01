Newport’s new look

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — New crosswalk indicators, streetlights, bump-outs, and a seating area will soon grace the intersection of Field Avenue and Main Street. The additions are the first steps in the city’s expansive facelift, first laid out in 2018.

Heavy machinery has turned the parking lot and sidewalks between the Goodrich Memorial Library and the Newport Municipal Building into a barren patch of ground. In its place, a new parklet will be built, complete with greenery and seating.

