Newport will test wastewater for COVID

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — The city of Newport will participate in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program to test wastewater for COVID-19. Newport was one of six Vermont towns approved by the National Wastewater Surveillance System. Canaan, Brighton, Northfield, St. Albans, and Springfield also received approval.

Director of Public Works Thomas Bernier spoke to council members at their meeting Monday evening and said he was contacted by the state about ten days ago about the program, and the city agreed to participate.

