Newport voters will have their say on ATVs

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Newport voters will have their say on whether ATVs will be welcome throughout the city. Members of a newly organized citizens group calling itself Fight Back 05855 delivered a petition Tuesday calling for a townwide ballot on the question.

Speaking for the group, Amy Gillespie said those involved have already met their goal by giving city residents a voice on an important issue.

She said her organization feels it has accomplished its mission, regardless of what town residents decide.

