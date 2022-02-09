Newport Planned Parenthood to close its doors

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — Planned Parenthood of Newport will see patients for the last time on Wednesday, February 23. The care center will close shortly thereafter and relocate its resources to St. Johnsbury.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) cited “many challenges” made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the move.

The news was first given to patients in late January, just under a month before the center’s last day.

