Newport gathers to recognize its veterans

An honor squad in Newport fires a salute to mark the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in memory of the armistice that ended World War I. The squad comprised, from left to right, David Parenteau, Collyn Lorimer, Robert Fortunati, and Jeff Young, the commander of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA). For more about Newport’s commemoration of Veterans Day please see page 2. Photo by Joseph Gresser

