Newport DMV office reopening

by Joseph Gresser

There was some good news from Governor Phil Scott’s press briefings this week and some of the other sort as well.

On the positive side those who want to transact business at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newport can again do so, if they make an appointment in advance.

The Newport office was one of three whose reopening was announced on Friday.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)