Newport court may reopen

by Sylvia C. Dodge

Amidst news that Orleans County criminal cases for some incarcerated defendants have recently been scheduled — but not in Newport — Vermont’s commissioner of Buildings and General Services (BGS) has said that work is underway to keep criminal cases in Orleans County. Moving the cases to other Vermont counties has both prosecution and defense attorneys in the region up in arms.

Commissioner Jennifer Fitch said last week in an email that her department, in conjunction with the state’s top judiciary officials, are currently “working together to identify and implement measures to resume court operations in the existing courthouse” in Orleans County — as well as “working together to identify alternative space to resume court functions.”

