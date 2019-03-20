Newport could become botanical garden city
by Joseph Gresser
NEWPORT — Newport could soon be a botanical garden city, with a completely renovated Gardner Park playground, and a bike trail stretching all the way from the Canadian border to downtown.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)