Newport City Council Welch:  Newport to get $1.25-million

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — U.S. Representative Peter Welch made a virtual appearance at the city council’s meeting Monday night, acting the part of a legislative Santa Claus in announcing some of the benefits Newport may see from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

The $1.9-trillion law includes a number of provisions, Representative Welch said, that will help struggling Vermonters and, as a potential side effect, local businesses.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)