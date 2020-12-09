Newport City Council receptive to retail pot business

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — On Monday evening a Main Street business owner and her partner asked the city council to consider an article opening Newport to entrepreneurs who want to go into the recreational cannabis business. Council members appeared amenable to the idea.

Currently the city has an ordinance that bars medical marijuana dispensaries from locating in Newport, but Liz Vickers and David Templeman suggested the legal and cultural landscape have shifted radically in the few years since the ordinance was put into effect.

Ms. Vickers, who owns the building in which the UPS Store and Inspired Yoga are located, asked the council to consider placing an article on the 2021 City Meeting Warning that would permit a cannabis business to open in the city.

