Newport City Council holds off on appointing police chief

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Mayor Paul Monette presided over Monday’s city council meeting from his home, and council members phoned in using a computer application designed to allow long-distance conferencing.

It was one of the precautions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. State lawmakers recently passed an emergency law loosening open-meeting requirements while the current emergency lasts.

No longer are public bodies required to have a member at a physical location open to citizens when conducting a meeting by phone or computer.