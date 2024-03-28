Moon to blot out sun on April 8

by Matthew Wilson

On April 8, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun causing an eclipse visible along a 113-mile-wide path stretching through 13 states. Northern Vermont is on the path of totality, the area where the moon passing between the Earth and sun will blot out the light from our nearest star for several minutes.

Away from the path of totality, a partial eclipse, interesting but not as awe-inspiring as a total eclipse, will be visible.

The eclipse will be the last to be widely visible in the lower 48 states until 2045. As a result many expect a surge of visitors in the places where the rare phenomenon can be seen.

Almost all available hotel rooms and other accommodations have been sold out for weeks and many local residents are expecting out-of-town visitors…

