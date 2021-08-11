Monster trucks tear up Barton Fairgrounds

by Luke Vidic

Dirt, smoke, a few flying trucks, a human cannonball, motocross riders, and the sounds of ear-drum-crunching motors — these were just a few of the things in the air around the Barton Fairgrounds during the weekend.

The carnival of machinery, including monster trucks and motocross bikes, was brought by Monster Truckz, a traveling show run by Donny Herbert. This is the show’s second visit to Barton.

Thousands filled the grandstand and nearby bleachers to watch the event. Attendees could also pay to ride in the back of ride trucks — monster trucks outfitted with passenger seating in the bed for fans to experience the feeling of being in such a big vehicle. Inflatable bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, a large carnival slide, and food vendors traveled with the company, too.

This weekend’s show featured a special, local driver. Rob Poutre, of Irasburg..

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)