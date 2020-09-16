Molly Gray headlines Craftsbury political rally

by Leanne Harple

Northeast Kingdom voters spent a drizzly Sunday dining on local cheeses, apple cider, and homemade pies at the home of attorney David Kelley, of Greensboro, in support of Molly Gray, the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Ken Dean, a former political campaign manager and friend of Mr. Kelley’s, described the host of the event as a “lifelong Republican,” who ran as the Republican challenger against Howard Dean for Governor in 1994, but has now thrown his full support behind Ms. Gray in this race.

