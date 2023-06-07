Middle school track returns

by Trisha Ingalls

A district-wide middle school spring track team was revived this year after being dormant since pre-COVID days. The Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) team consists of seventh-and-eighth-graders from five schools, and is coached by new Barton Academy and Graded School science teacher Kate Clayton.

Ms. Clayton grew up in Montpelier, and she was on the track team from middle school all the way through college. She said her events were discus and shot-put. She was a paraprofessional in Middlebury last year, and was the assistant track coach there. Ms. Clayton said when she interviewed for the teaching position in Barton, she asked about coaching track and got an enthusiastic response from principal Jenna Lawrence.

