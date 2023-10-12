Man draws 20-month sentence for domestic assault

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — After Phillip Pemberton Jr., 45, of Newport pled guilty to a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault by a person with a prior conviction for the offense, he was ordered to spend 20 months of an otherwise suspended three-to-five-year sentence behind bars.

Judge Justin Jiron imposed the sentence in accord with a plea agreement, under which the state agreed to dismiss a charge of first-degree-aggravated domestic assault. The state also dropped two charges of violating conditions of release and Mr. Pemberton pled guilty to a third. That plea did not add time to his sentence. Mr. Pemberton was also ordered to pay $1,570.88.

Newport City Police Patrolman Jonathan Morin said in an affidavit that on February 16, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., his department’s dispatcher told him that a woman called to say she and Mr. Pemberton had been in a physical altercation. The caller said Mr. Pemberton had been drinking…..

