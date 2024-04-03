Man denies kidnapping charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Police say a Winooski man held several people hostage and put a gun to the head of one of them.

Forty-one-year-old Donald S. Perry appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on March 28 to plead innocent to three charges of kidnapping with the intent to cause bodily injury or fear, three of first-degree unlawful restraint with the risk of injury, and one of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All are felonies.

Mr. Perry also pled innocent to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.

Superior Court Judge Rory Thibault ordered Mr. Perry held without bail.

In his affidavit Newport City Police Patrolman Colin Sykes said a woman called police around 9 p.m. on March 27 and said she heard yelling and screaming on Third Street and went out to investigate….

